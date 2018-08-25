Kolten Wong exits game with hamstring strain

Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong made an early exit from Saturday’s game against the Rockies after sustaining a left hamstring strain, per a team announcement. It’s not yet known exactly how long he’ll be sidelined with the injury, but he’s expected to be day-to-day for the time being.

Wong was pulled in the second inning after popping a ground ball up the middle and hustling to beat the throw to first base. He immediately began to limp after crossing the bag and was attended to by a team trainer before leaving the game. Following the incident, he was replaced on the field by Greg Garcia, who shifted over from short to cover second base. Yairo Muñoz took over at short and assumed Wong’s spot in the lineup.

The 27-year-old second baseman has made it through the 2018 season relatively injury-free so far, save for a couple days missed with elbow and hamstring contusions and the two weeks he spent rehabbing a bout of knee inflammation in late July. Prior to Saturday’s injury, he went 0-for-1 against the Rockies’ German Marquez to bring his season totals to .244/.326/.386 with eight home runs, a .712 OPS and 2.3 fWAR in 349 PA.