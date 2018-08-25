Giants to promote Aramis Garcia

The Giants are expected to promote catching prospect Aramis Garcia this weekend, according to multiple reports. Garcia will replace Buster Posey on the roster, as Posey is slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Garcia, 25, was ranked no. 15 in the Giants’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings. An average defender and hitter, he split his 2018 campaign between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento with a combined .233/.285/.381 batting line, 11 home runs and a .665 OPS through 369 plate appearances.

Of course, the starting gig won’t necessarily default to the struggling Garcia, at least not right away. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic points out that Posey is still technically available off the bench this weekend, while backup backstop Nick Hundley is expected to see significant time behind the dish as the Giants enter the final month of the regular season. The team also has an intriguing fourth option in top prospect Joey Bart (no. 1 in the Giants’ system, no. 35 overall), though the 21-year-old is still working through his first season in Low-A Salem-Keizer and doesn’t appear to be on the cusp of getting fast-tracked to the majors anytime soon.