Getty Images

Derek Holland apologizes for his racially insensitive skit on MLB network

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
17 Comments

As we noted yesterday, Giants pitcher Derek Holland went on MLB Network with the team’s massage therapist, Haro Ogawa, who is Asian, and did a little skit in which he used a mock Asian accent, bowed and generally embarrassed himself and everyone else involved. Today he apologized.

“I want to be held accountable for everything that I’ve done and caused with all of this. It’s embarrassing what I did. I was just trying to have some fun.”

Holland told reporters he apologized to Ogawa too.

The Giants expanded on their comment from yesterday as well. Their official statement:

“We do not condone that type of behavior nor does it reflect our organizational values. Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and has made a public apology.”

As noted yesterday, Holland and Ogawa are friends and Ogawa was reportedly in on the joke. As such, Holland’s words — that he was just trying to have some fun — ring true. It’s the case, though, that one’s intentions and what one does don’t always match up due to a judgment lapse or an execution lapse or any number of other things. When that happens things, as here, come off poorly. Good for Holland for acknowledging that and apologizing quickly and without any fuss.

We all mess up sometimes. It’s not really that hard to say you’re sorry when you do.

Buster Posey to be sidelined “six-plus months” due to hip surgery

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
13 Comments

Earlier this week we learned that Buster Posey was likely to undergo hip surgery. Today we learned what that means for him and the Giants, time-wise.

That information came via Giants vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean, who said in an interview on KNBR that Posey’s right hip surgery is “imminent” and the recovery time is “six-plus months.” Sabean added that the surgery, more common for football players than baseball players, is not particularly complicated, even if the recovery time is long. He said “if you hit the mark well enough you should be able to perform in spring training and hopefully start the season on time.”

Those may be optimistic hopes. Even if the surgery was performed tomorrow — Sabean said the team is trying to schedule it at the moment — that puts his return to baseball activity in late Feburary, which is a couple of weeks after pitchers and catchers report and well after most players are back into offseason conditioning drills.

Posey, 31, is batting .286/.360/.386 with five home runs and 40 RBI in 439 plate appearances this season. Assuming it ends quickly, which it likely will, it will go down as his least productive season among those in which he has appeared in 100 games.