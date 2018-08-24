Getty Images

Buster Posey to be sidelined “six-plus months” due to hip surgery

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

Earlier this week we learned that Buster Posey was likely to undergo hip surgery. Today we learned what that means for him and the Giants, time-wise.

That information came via Giants vice president of baseball operations Brian Sabean, who said in an interview on KNBR that Posey’s right hip surgery is “imminent” and the recovery time is “six-plus months.” Sabean added that the surgery, more common for football players than baseball players, is not particularly complicated, even if the recovery time is long. He said “if you hit the mark well enough you should be able to perform in spring training and hopefully start the season on time.”

Those may be optimistic hopes. Even if the surgery was performed tomorrow — Sabean said the team is trying to schedule it at the moment — that puts his return to baseball activity in late Feburary, which is a couple of weeks after pitchers and catchers report and well after most players are back into offseason conditioning drills.

Posey, 31, is batting .286/.360/.386 with five home runs and 40 RBI in 439 plate appearances this season. Assuming it ends quickly, which it likely will, it will go down as his least productive season among those in which he has appeared in 100 games.

UPDATE: Matt Harvey is staying with the Reds

By Craig CalcaterraAug 24, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
12 Comments

UPDATE: Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Harvey will not be traded to the Brewers. He’ll start today against the Cubs in Chicago.

9:35 AM: Yesterday we wrote about how someone claimed Reds starter Matt Harvey off of waivers. Last night Jon Heyman reported that it was the Milwaukee Brewers.

The claim happened two days ago in the early afternoon, which means that the Brewers and Reds have until that time today to strike a deal for Harvey. Or, of course, the Reds could either let him go to Milwaukee for nothing or pull him back off of waivers.

The fun part: Harvey is scheduled to start in a day game in Chicago today — first pitch: 2:20pm Eastern — so the Reds will have to scratch him if they either deal him or let him go, which would let us all know what happened.

Harvey’s year started out like a nightmare, but he has a decent 4.28 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 69/21 in 90.1 innings since the Reds acquired him. That could be useful for the Brewers or, for that matter, for the teams ahead of the Brewers in the National League. Which may, in fact, be why the Brewers claimed him.