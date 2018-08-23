Welington Castillo finishes PED suspension, goes on disabled list

The Rockies didn’t make any big moves to bolster their offense at the trade deadline and, surprisingly, did not place a waiver claim on Daniel Murphy, allowing him to fall to the Cubs. They did, however, sign old friend Matt Holliday to a minor league deal at the end of July, and now, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports, they’re going to select his contract and call him up to the big club.

Holliday has had 62 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, putting up a line of .346/.452/.596 with three homers and four doubles. Not too shabby, even if it is a hitter’s park in a hitter’s league.

Holliday hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since last season, when he hit .231/.316/.432 with the Yankees. His best days, obviously, came with the Rockies back in the late 2000s when he hit a cumulative .319/.386/.552 with 128 home runs, a .938 OPS and 20.2 WAR in five seasons.

Holliday played some games in left field during his minor league assignment, but given his age and how large the Coors Field outfield is, you have to figure he’ll see more time at first base, where he saw action with the Yankees, as well as being given some pinch hitting duty.

