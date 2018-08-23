Mitch Moreland leaves Indians-Red Sox game with knee contusion

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland had to leave this afternoon’s game against the Indians after sliding into the barrier in front of the first base photo pit while chasing a foul ball. The Sox are calling it knee contusion.
It was his left knee, which has caused him trouble off-and-on over the past month and a half. Moreland tried to stay in the game but took himself out after coming to bat the next inning. He was replaced at first by Blake Swihart.
Moreland is hitting .259/.327/.472 with 15 homers and 66 RBI on the year. Further updates will no doubt come at the conclusion of today’s game.
Not exactly a triumphant return for White Sox catcher Welington Castillo. He just finished off his 80-game PED suspension only to be placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He apparently did that while playing in rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte.
The White Sox signed Castillo last December and had planned on him being their starting catcher all year. He hit .267/.309/.466 with six home runs and 15 RBI in 123 plate appearances before his suspension kicked in back in May.
With Castillo out, Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith will continue to share time behind the plate on the South Side.