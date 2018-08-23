Mitch Moreland leaves Indians-Red Sox game with knee contusion

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland had to leave this afternoon’s game against the Indians after sliding into the barrier in front of the first base photo pit while chasing a foul ball. The Sox are calling it knee contusion.

It was his left knee, which has caused him trouble off-and-on over the past month and a half. Moreland tried to stay in the game but took himself out after coming to bat the next inning. He was replaced at first by Blake Swihart.

Moreland is hitting .259/.327/.472 with 15 homers and 66 RBI on the year. Further updates will no doubt come at the conclusion of today’s game.

Follow @craigcalcaterra