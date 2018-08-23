Aaron Nola outduels Max Scherzer, stakes his claim for Cy Young

By Craig Calcaterra Aug 23, 2018
15 Comments

The Nationals had taken two in a row from the Phillies heading into this afternoon’s contest and had to feel pretty good about their chances given that two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was on the hill. The only problem: Aaron Nola was on the hill for the Phillies and, on this day, Nola was better.

The Phillies’ ace tossed eight shutout innings, allowing only five hits and striking out nine Washington batters. He threw 102 pitches, 70 of which found the zone. He was sharp and dominant all afternoon long.

The ninth batter he punched out was Bryce Harper, who came to the plate with two out in the eighth inning with a chance to give the Nats the lead or, at the very least, a chance to put them on the board and back in the game. After Adam Eaton doubled and the speedy Trea Turner walked, a mere double would’ve tied the game, but Nola bore down and, on a 2-2 count, fired in a 95 m.p.h. fastball and got Harper swinging:

Just blew it right by him. His 102nd and final pitch and probably his best.

Pat Neshek closed the game out in the ninth giving the Phillies a much-needed win as they try to catch the Braves in the NL East.

On a personal level, though, Nola made a statement today. He, Scherzer and Jacob deGrom all have an argument for the Cy Young Award this year, but  given that some voters may hold deGrom’s record — 8-8 after today’s no-decision against the Giants — against him, and given his head-to-head victory over Scherzer today, one has to consider him the frontrunner. Heck, he may also be one of the frontrunners for the NL MVP Award given that no offensive player has made a clear claim to the hardware yet.

On the pitching side, today Nola lowered his ERA to 2.13 — tying Scherzer and trailing only deGrom’s 1.71 — and upped his record to 15-3. The Phillies are 18-4 when Nola starts. One might say that’s . . . valuable.

Michael Kopech deletes, apologizes for racist, homophobic tweets from 2013

By Craig Calcaterra Aug 23, 2018
4 Comments

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made his big league debut on Tuesday night. This afternoon he participated in what has become a different rite of passage for young big leaguers: apologizing for racist and homophobic tweets he made as a teenager.

They’re what we’ve come to expect from this genre of ugliness. Casual use of racial slurs, racial stereotypes and believing that a good way to insult someone is to say that they are gay. You can see a few of them here. There were apparently many more, but they have all been deleted.

Late this afternoon Kopech acknowledged the tweets and apologized for them, offering the now de rigueur “that’s not who I am” stuff:

“It’s unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally but it’s not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It’s not who I am now and it’s not who I want to be.”

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he is satisfied with Kopech’s apology and his assertion that he is not the same person who authored those tweets five years ago. Major League Baseball will likely still weigh in, but as we’ve seen in previous cases, they are likely going to limit it to sensitivity training or something like it. Which, to be fair, is about all the league really can do.

Kopech joins Brewers reliever Josh Hader, Braves starter Sean Newcomb and Nationals infielder Trea Turner in the “oh no, someone found my crappy old tweets!” club. Of course, given that there were already three dudes in this club, you have to wonder why any baseball player who had a Twitter account back when they were young hasn’t simply deleted every tweet they ever made. God knows if I was their agent or their general manager I’d tell them to.