Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on disabled list

As expected, the Yankees announced on Wednesday that closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee. Pitcher Chance Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chapman left Tuesday’s game against the Marlins with knee pain. He issued a five-pitch walk to Isaac Galloway, then was taken out of the game despite pleading to stay in. Chapman’s velocity was significantly lower than usual, as his fastball was in the mid-90’s rather than the high-90’s.

This season, the 30-year-old Chapman has registered 31 saves with an 84/27 K/BB ratio in 47 innings of work. He’s in the second year of his five-year, $86 million contract.

With David Robertson dealing with a shoulder issue and Zach Britton being somewhat ineffective since being acquired from the Orioles, Dellin Betances figures to be called on for the majority of save chances while Chapman is absent.

