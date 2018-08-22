Video: White Sox get in messy rundown, escape unscathed

The White Sox found themselves in a pickle in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s home game against the Twins. There were runners on first and third with no outs when Avisail García hit a sharp ground ball to third baseman Miguel Sanó. Sanó fielded the ball cleanly behind the third base bag, then charged in towards Yolmer Sánchez who had strayed too far going towards home plate. Sanó threw the ball to catcher Mitch Garver, who ran Sánchez back towards third base. However, Yoan Moncada had been running towards third base after starting on first. With Sánchez safely back at third base, Moncada just ran back towards second base while Garver held onto the baseball for some reason. García ran back to first base and everyone was safe. The Twins should’ve had, at minimum, one out, but instead had none.

Molitor on botched rundown in 6th: "Just didn’t handle the rundown as cleanly as we should. When they release, you still got to find a way to get an out, and we held on to the ball."#mntwins — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) August 22, 2018

The play didn’t end up mattering as Daniel Palka grounded into a 3-1-3 double play and Tim Anderson struck out to end the inning. The White Sox still went on to win 7-3.

Follow @Baer_Bill