Video: Ronald Acuña hits another leadoff home run

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña recently drew the ire of the Marlins after hitting a leadoff home run in three consecutive games against them. That led Marlins starter José Ureña to drill him with the first pitch of the next game, hitting Acuña in the right elbow. Acuña was unharmed but Ureña was fined and suspended six games by Major League Baseball.

Acuña isn’t letting anyone make him afraid to hit leadoff homers. He did it again on Wednesday night. After falling behind 1-2 to Pirates starter Trevor Williams in the top of the first inning, Acuña jumped on an 83 MPH change-up, belting it over the fence in left field.

That’s home run no. 20 on the year for the 20-year-old Acuña. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .286/.352/.557 in 318 plate appearances. He has lived up to the hype and then some this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill