Video: Ronald Acuña hits another leadoff home run

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña recently drew the ire of the Marlins after hitting a leadoff home run in three consecutive games against them. That led Marlins starter José Ureña to drill him with the first pitch of the next game, hitting Acuña in the right elbow. Acuña was unharmed but Ureña was fined and suspended six games by Major League Baseball.
Acuña isn’t letting anyone make him afraid to hit leadoff homers. He did it again on Wednesday night. After falling behind 1-2 to Pirates starter Trevor Williams in the top of the first inning, Acuña jumped on an 83 MPH change-up, belting it over the fence in left field.
That’s home run no. 20 on the year for the 20-year-old Acuña. He entered Wednesday’s action batting .286/.352/.557 in 318 plate appearances. He has lived up to the hype and then some this season.
The White Sox found themselves in a pickle in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s home game against the Twins. There were runners on first and third with no outs when Avisail García hit a sharp ground ball to third baseman Miguel Sanó. Sanó fielded the ball cleanly behind the third base bag, then charged in towards Yolmer Sánchez who had strayed too far going towards home plate. Sanó threw the ball to catcher Mitch Garver, who ran Sánchez back towards third base. However, Yoan Moncada had been running towards third base after starting on first. With Sánchez safely back at third base, Moncada just ran back towards second base while Garver held onto the baseball for some reason. García ran back to first base and everyone was safe. The Twins should’ve had, at minimum, one out, but instead had none.
The play didn’t end up mattering as Daniel Palka grounded into a 3-1-3 double play and Tim Anderson struck out to end the inning. The White Sox still went on to win 7-3.