Two regular season series to take place in Mexico next year

Major League Baseball announced today that there will be three different series in Mexico next year: on spring training series of two games and two two-game regular season series.

The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play a pair of spring training games on March 9-10. Once the regular season starts the Cincinnati Reds will “host” the St. Louis Cardinals on April 13-14, and the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros will play a two-game series on May 4-5, with the Angels as the “home” team.

All six of the games will be played at Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, where MLB has staged several series over the years, most recently this season when the Dodgers and Padres faced off back in May.

