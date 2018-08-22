Phillies acquire Luis Avilan from White Sox

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired lefty Luis Avilan from the White Sox in exchange for righty Felix Paulino.

Avilan, a seven year veteran who played for the Dodgers and Braves before this season, has a 3.86 ERA with a 46/14 K/BB ratio in 58 games primarily as the White Sox’ lefty specialist. And he’s a good specialist at that, holding left-handed batters to a line of .146/.205/.146. He’ll no doubt serve in that role for the Phillies as well.

Paulino, 23, has plied his trade for high-A Clearwater this year.

