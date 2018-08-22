Nationals activate Stephen Strasburg from disabled list

The Nationals activated starter Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day disabled list. He will start Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies opposite Zach Eflin.

Strasburg, 30, has made all of one start since June 9 due to shoulder inflammation and a pinched nerve in his neck. In 14 starts this season, the right-hander has posted a 3.90 ERA with a 101/21 K/BB ratio in 85 1/3 innings. Strasburg is in the second year of his seven-year, $175 million contract extension.

Strasburg’s return is just a little bit too late, as the Nationals threw in the towel yesterday by trading second baseman Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and 1B/OF Matt Adams to the Cardinals. The Nationals enter play Wednesday 63-63 in third place and 7.5 back of the first-place Braves in the NL East.

