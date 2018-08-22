Marcell Ozuna placed on DL due to right shoulder inflammation

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to inflammation in his right shoulder. The club also activated utilityman Yairo Muñoz from the 10-day DL, optioned pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon to Triple-A Memphis, and placed recently-acquired 1B/OF Matt Adams on the active roster.

Ozuna, 27, has been bothered by his right shoulder for the entire season. He has been limited to hitting .275/.319/.409 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 521 plate appearances. He was the Cardinals’ big get in the offseason, acquiring him from the Marlins in December in exchange for minor leaguers Daniel Castano and Zac Gallen, as well as Sandy Alcantara and Magneuris Sierra.

Tyler O’Neill and Muñoz figure to handle left field while Ozuna is absent. The 70-57, second-place Cardinals have surged in the second half, climbing to 2.5 games behind the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

