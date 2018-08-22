Leonys Martín shut down for remainder of season

Indians outfielder Leonys Martín has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes reports. Martín’s recovery from a life-threatening bacterial infection has gone well, but doctors are advising that he not return to baseball this season so he can devote his full attention to recovering.

Martín, 30, began the season with the Tigers, but was traded to the Indians ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 in exchange for minor leaguer Willi Castro. Between both teams, Martín hit .255/.323/.425 with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and 48 runs scored in 353 plate appearances.

Martín will be eligible for arbitration in his fourth and final year after this season. He will likely get a slight bump on his current $1.75 million salary.

Greg Allen has handled center field for the most part while Martín has been sidelined and that figures to be the case the rest of the way.

