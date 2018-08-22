José Ureña drops appeal, begins serving six-game suspension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that Marlins starter José Ureña has dropped his appeal of his six-game suspension. Ureña actually chose to drop his appeal yesterday, so today marks the second game of his suspension.

Ureña received word of his suspension last week after intentionally hitting Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña with a fastball. Acuña had hit leadoff home runs in three consecutive games against the Marlins, which apparently merits revenge.

Ureña, 26, is 4-12 with a 4.50 ERA and a 108/39 K/BB ratio in 138 innings this season. The Marlins will likely just move his next scheduled start back one day, which means he effectively hasn’t been punished.

