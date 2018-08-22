José Ureña drops appeal, begins serving six-game suspension

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that Marlins starter José Ureña has dropped his appeal of his six-game suspension. Ureña actually chose to drop his appeal yesterday, so today marks the second game of his suspension.
Ureña received word of his suspension last week after intentionally hitting Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña with a fastball. Acuña had hit leadoff home runs in three consecutive games against the Marlins, which apparently merits revenge.
Ureña, 26, is 4-12 with a 4.50 ERA and a 108/39 K/BB ratio in 138 innings this season. The Marlins will likely just move his next scheduled start back one day, which means he effectively hasn’t been punished.
As expected, the Yankees announced on Wednesday that closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee. Pitcher Chance Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Chapman left Tuesday’s game against the Marlins with knee pain. He issued a five-pitch walk to Isaac Galloway, then was taken out of the game despite pleading to stay in. Chapman’s velocity was significantly lower than usual, as his fastball was in the mid-90’s rather than the high-90’s.
This season, the 30-year-old Chapman has registered 31 saves with an 84/27 K/BB ratio in 47 innings of work. He’s in the second year of his five-year, $86 million contract.
With David Robertson dealing with a shoulder issue and Zach Britton being somewhat ineffective since being acquired from the Orioles, Dellin Betances figures to be called on for the majority of save chances while Chapman is absent.