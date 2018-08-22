Getty Images

Cubs have scored one run in five straight games

By Craig Calcaterra Aug 22, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
The Cubs have lost three games in a row, and some ground to the Cardinals in the standings in the process, but what they’ve done over the past five games is a heck of a thing: they’ve scored exactly one run in each game.

What’s more, they’ve scored one run in the exact same way in each game: via a solo homer. The rundown:

Thursday: Cubs 1, Pirates 0 — Ian Happ solo shot
Friday: Cubs 1, Pirates 0 — Kyle Schwarber solo shot
Saturday: Pirates 3, Cubs 1 — Ben Zobrist solo shot
Sunday: Pirates 2-, Cubs 1 — Kyle Schwarber solo shot
Tuesday: Tigers 2, Cubs 1 — Anthony Rizzo solo shot

It’s a tribute to Jon Lester, Cole Hamels and the Cubs’ pen that they won two of those contests, but boy howdy, is scoring one run a game not a great way to go through life, son. Nor is going 0-for-22 with runners in scoring position, which is what Chicago has done over its last five games.

Daniel Murphy will join the club today. He’s been hot lately. They could use him.

Yankees place Aroldis Chapman on disabled list

Michael Owens/Getty Images
By Bill Baer Aug 22, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
As expected, the Yankees announced on Wednesday that closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee. Pitcher Chance Adams has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Chapman left Tuesday’s game against the Marlins with knee pain. He issued a five-pitch walk to Isaac Galloway, then was taken out of the game despite pleading to stay in. Chapman’s velocity was significantly lower than usual, as his fastball was in the mid-90’s rather than the high-90’s.

This season, the 30-year-old Chapman has registered 31 saves with an 84/27 K/BB ratio in 47 innings of work. He’s in the second year of his five-year, $86 million contract.

With David Robertson dealing with a shoulder issue and Zach Britton being somewhat ineffective since being acquired from the Orioles, Dellin Betances figures to be called on for the majority of save chances while Chapman is absent.