Cubs have scored one run in five straight games

The Cubs have lost three games in a row, and some ground to the Cardinals in the standings in the process, but what they’ve done over the past five games is a heck of a thing: they’ve scored exactly one run in each game.

What’s more, they’ve scored one run in the exact same way in each game: via a solo homer. The rundown:

Thursday: Cubs 1, Pirates 0 — Ian Happ solo shot

Friday: Cubs 1, Pirates 0 — Kyle Schwarber solo shot

Saturday: Pirates 3, Cubs 1 — Ben Zobrist solo shot

Sunday: Pirates 2-, Cubs 1 — Kyle Schwarber solo shot

Tuesday: Tigers 2, Cubs 1 — Anthony Rizzo solo shot

It’s a tribute to Jon Lester, Cole Hamels and the Cubs’ pen that they won two of those contests, but boy howdy, is scoring one run a game not a great way to go through life, son. Nor is going 0-for-22 with runners in scoring position, which is what Chicago has done over its last five games.

Daniel Murphy will join the club today. He’s been hot lately. They could use him.

