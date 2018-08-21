Yankees place Didi Gregorius on disabled list

In a move that was expected since Sunday but not necessitated until today due to having Monday off, the Yankees have placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day disabled list.

Gregorius suffered a heel contusion in a collision with Kendrys Morales at first base in Sunday’s game. An initial MRI came back clean, but it’s apparently a pretty serious injury and there’s no clear timetable for his return. In the meantime, Gleyber Torres will likely serve as the regular shortstop while Neil Walker and Ronald Torreyes should see time at second base. Luke Voit was called up to take Gregorius’ slot on the active roster.

Gregorius is hitting .279/.333/.482 with 22 homers and 74 RBI on the year. He joins Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the Yankees’ star-studded disabled list.

