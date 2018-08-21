Yankees place Didi Gregorius on disabled list

In a move that was expected since Sunday but not necessitated until today due to having Monday off, the Yankees have placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day disabled list.
Gregorius suffered a heel contusion in a collision with Kendrys Morales at first base in Sunday’s game. An initial MRI came back clean, but it’s apparently a pretty serious injury and there’s no clear timetable for his return. In the meantime, Gleyber Torres will likely serve as the regular shortstop while Neil Walker and Ronald Torreyes should see time at second base. Luke Voit was called up to take Gregorius’ slot on the active roster.
Gregorius is hitting .279/.333/.482 with 22 homers and 74 RBI on the year. He joins Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez on the Yankees’ star-studded disabled list.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.
This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.
Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.