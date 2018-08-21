Nationals trade Matt Adams to the Cardinals

Injured Cubs starter Yu Darvish suffered a setback during a rehab outing on Sunday. Darvish was hopeful he could return to help the Cubs before the end of the season, but that won’t be the case. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Darvish has a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Darvish’s elbow ligament is fine, but the stress reaction is a precursor to a fracture.

The Cubs and Darvish agreed on a six-year, $126 million contract in February. The first year didn’t go as expected. In eight starts, Darvish posted a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 40 innings. He landed on the disabled list after his May 20 start against the Reds and hasn’t pitched since.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein bolstered the roster earlier today, acquiring second baseman Daniel Murphy from the Nationals. The club will likely be on the lookout for starting rotation between now and the end of the month. Mike Montgomery went on the disabled list, which meant Tyler Chatwood and his 5.22 ERA with an 85/93 K/BB ratio returned to the rotation. The Cubs almost certainly want to find a reason to take Chatwood out again.

