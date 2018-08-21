Nationals trade Matt Adams to Cardinals

Just on the heels of learning that Matt Adams had been claimed on waivers, we learn who claimed him: it’s his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who have struck a deal with the Nats for him, according to Jeff Passan. The Nats are getting cash considerations in return.
Adams, an impending free agent, is hitting .257/.332/.510 with 18 homers over 94 games this season. The lefty Adams will see some time against right-handed pitchers, probably as a pinch hitter and occasional outfielder starter. He can likewise play first base, but the Cards are pretty set there with Matt Carpenter, obviously.
Thus begins the Nats’ sell-off.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.
This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.
Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.