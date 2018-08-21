Roberto Osuna to be the Astros new closer

When the Astros acquired suspended reliever Roberto Osuna it was viewed as a low-price move to bolster their bullpen. Now, it turns out, it was a move to get a closer. Manager A.J. Hinch said as much today, anyway, telling MLB Network Radio that Osuna is going to get most of Houston’s save chances going forward.
This comes the morning after a late innings loss to the Mariners. The closer who Osuna is going to take over for — Hector Rondon — didn’t even pitch in that game, with the damage coming on a three-run Robinson Cano homer off of Collin McHugh. Rondon has blown saves in two of his last three appearances, however, coughing up runs against the Mariners at home on August 12 and against the A’s this past Friday.
Osuna has made five appearances since joining the Astros, allowing one run, striking out three and walking one in five innings of work. Before that he saved nine games for the Blue Jays prior to his domestic violence suspension.
Injured Cubs starter Yu Darvish suffered a setback during a rehab outing on Sunday. Darvish was hopeful he could return to help the Cubs before the end of the season, but that won’t be the case. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Darvish has a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Darvish’s elbow ligament is fine, but the stress reaction is a precursor to a fracture.
The Cubs and Darvish agreed on a six-year, $126 million contract in February. The first year didn’t go as expected. In eight starts, Darvish posted a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 40 innings. He landed on the disabled list after his May 20 start against the Reds and hasn’t pitched since.
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein bolstered the roster earlier today, acquiring second baseman Daniel Murphy from the Nationals. The club will likely be on the lookout for starting rotation between now and the end of the month. Mike Montgomery went on the disabled list, which meant Tyler Chatwood and his 5.22 ERA with an 85/93 K/BB ratio returned to the rotation. The Cubs almost certainly want to find a reason to take Chatwood out again.