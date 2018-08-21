Getty Images

Roberto Osuna to be primary closer for Astros

By Craig CalcaterraAug 21, 2018, 1:03 PM EDT
When the Astros acquired suspended reliever Roberto Osuna it was viewed as a low-price move to bolster their bullpen. Now, it turns out, it was a move to get a closer. Manager A.J. Hinch said as much today, anyway, telling MLB Network Radio that Osuna is going to get most of Houston’s save chances going forward.

This comes the morning after a late innings loss to the Mariners. The closer who Osuna is going to take over for — Hector Rondon — didn’t even pitch in that game, with the damage coming on a three-run Robinson Cano homer off of Collin McHugh. Rondon has blown saves in two of his last three appearances, however, coughing up runs against the Mariners at home on August 12 and against the A’s this past Friday.

Osuna has made five appearances since joining the Astros, allowing one run, striking out three and walking one in five innings of work. Before that he saved nine games for the Blue Jays prior to his domestic violence suspension.

Justin Upton cuts finger on broken wine glass, lands on DL

By Bill BaerAug 21, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.

This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.

Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.