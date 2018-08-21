Justin Upton cuts finger on broken wine glass, lands on DL

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.
This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.
Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.
Giants catcher Buster Posey will likely undergo season-ending surgery on his ailing right hip, which has bothered him since May, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Executive VP of baseball operations Brian Sabean said it’s a “safe assumption” that Posey will go under the knife. The procedure would clean out bone spurs and address the labrum, which is the soft tissue around the hip socket.
Posey didn’t start Sunday’s game and went 1-for-6 on Monday against the Mets. He’s batting .286/.360/.386 with five home runs and 40 RBI in 439 plate appearances this season. It will go down as his least productive season among those in which he has appeared in 100 games.
Nick Hundley would take over full-time catching duties if Posey were to have his season cut short. Hundley has performed decently, hitting .247/.296/.452 with nine homers and 30 RBI in 199 PA.