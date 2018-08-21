Justin Upton cuts finger on broken wine glass, lands on DL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.

This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.

Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.

