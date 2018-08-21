Cubs shut down Yu Darvish for season

By Bill BaerAug 21, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
5 Comments

Injured Cubs starter Yu Darvish suffered a setback during a rehab outing on Sunday. Darvish was hopeful he could return to help the Cubs before the end of the season, but that won’t be the case. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Darvish has a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Darvish’s elbow ligament is fine, but the stress reaction is a precursor to a fracture.

The Cubs and Darvish agreed on a six-year, $126 million contract in February. The first year didn’t go as expected. In eight starts, Darvish posted a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 40 innings. He landed on the disabled list after his May 20 start against the Reds and hasn’t pitched since.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein bolstered the roster earlier today, acquiring second baseman Daniel Murphy from the Nationals. The club will likely be on the lookout for starting rotation between now and the end of the month. Mike Montgomery went on the disabled list, which meant Tyler Chatwood and his 5.22 ERA with an 85/93 K/BB ratio returned to the rotation. The Cubs almost certainly want to find a reason to take Chatwood out again.

Justin Upton cuts finger on broken wine glass, lands on DL

Denis Poroy/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 21, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.

This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.

Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.