Cubs acquire Daniel Murphy from Nationals

By Craig CalcaterraAug 21, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
The Chicago Cubs are going to acquire Daniel Murphy from the Washington Nationals. Jon Heyman reports that the Cubs will send back prospect Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named later in exchange. Craig Mish of Sirius XM was the first to report that the Cubs were the team that claimed Murphy off of waivers.

Murphy got off to a slow start this year coming off of major surgery but is hitting .300/.341/.442 on the season and has been particularly hot of late. Murphy is primarily a second baseman, of course, but he has played some first base too. The Cubs, at any rate, have a pretty flexible roster so they’ll likely be able to find a good amount of playing time for him at either position and, when he doesn’t start, he’ll be a great option off the bench.

Between this trade and the trade of Matt Adams to the Cardinals, the Nats have officially thrown in the towel on 2018.

Justin Upton cuts finger on broken wine glass, lands on DL

By Bill BaerAug 21, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Angels announced that outfielder Justin Upton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 19) due to a laceration on his left index finger. Outfielder Jabari Blash has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Upton, 30, suffered the injury on Sunday night at home when he handled a broken wine glass, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. Upton received four stitches for his wound.

This season, Upton is hitting a productive .267/.352/.474 with 26 home runs and 74 RBI in 522 plate appearances. He’s in the first year of his five-year, $106 million extension with the Angels signed last November.

Blash, 29, has briefly been in the majors this year, batting a dismal .087 in 23 at-bats. With Salt Lake, Blash hit .321/.430/.702 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI in 314 PA.