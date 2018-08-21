Getty Images

Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams claimed on revocable waivers

By Craig CalcaterraAug 21, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
UPDATE: That was quick. The Nats have traded Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals.

UPDATE: And they’ve traded Murphy to the Cubs. The Nats’ 2018 season is effectively over.

2:28 PM: Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that Bryce Harper, Matt Adams and Daniel Murphy of the Washington Nationals have been claimed on revocable waivers.

There’s always some inexactness as to the timeline of these things, but it would appear as though the Nationals have until sometime today to either let them go on a waiver claim, work out a trade with the claiming team or to pull them back off waivers and keep things as they are.

The latter option is by far the most likely one for Harper, who the Nationals (a) are not likely to get a life-changing haul for if they tried to trade him given that he’ll be a free agent in October; and (b) are likely to extend a qualifying offer to once he is a free agent, all but ensuring them a draft pick. The calculus is not quite the same for Murphy, also a pending free agent, who is not eligible for a qualifying offer given that he’s received one previously. Letting him go saves them a few million bucks over the rest of the season. Adams is also a pending free agent to whom a qualifying offer is highly unlikely to be extended.

Either way, this is the stuff a club that has fallen out of contention has to think hard about, and the Nats appear to have fallen out of contention.

Cubs shut down Yu Darvish for the year

By Bill BaerAug 21, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Injured Cubs starter Yu Darvish suffered a setback during a rehab outing on Sunday. Darvish was hopeful he could return to help the Cubs before the end of the season, but that won’t be the case. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports that Darvish has a stress reaction in his right elbow and will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Darvish’s elbow ligament is fine, but the stress reaction is a precursor to a fracture.

The Cubs and Darvish agreed on a six-year, $126 million contract in February. The first year didn’t go as expected. In eight starts, Darvish posted a 4.95 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks across 40 innings. He landed on the disabled list after his May 20 start against the Reds and hasn’t pitched since.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein bolstered the roster earlier today, acquiring second baseman Daniel Murphy from the Nationals. The club will likely be on the lookout for starting rotation between now and the end of the month. Mike Montgomery went on the disabled list, which meant Tyler Chatwood and his 5.22 ERA with an 85/93 K/BB ratio returned to the rotation. The Cubs almost certainly want to find a reason to take Chatwood out again.