Rick Renteria taken to hospital after complaining about lightheadedness

White Sox manager Rick Renteria was taken to the hospital before Monday night’s game in Minnesota against the Twins after complaining about lightheadedness, Dan Santaromita of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Renteria underwent testing which reportedly didn’t turn anything alarming.

Bench coach Joe McEwing is managing Monday’s contest, a makeup of a postponed game from April 15, in Renteria’s place.

The rebuilding White Sox entered Monday’s action 46-77. They have gone a combined 113-172 (.396) with Renteria at the helm. However, the organization has one of the game’s most highly regarded minor league systems in the game, so Renteria’s squad certainly could be a contender in the near future.

