Mets place Brandon Nimmo on DL

SNY reports that Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 16, with a bruised left index finger. First baseman Dominic Smith, who was the 26th man on the roster for Sunday’s game in Williamsport against the Phillies, will remain on the 25-man roster as he takes Nimmo’s spot.

Nimmo, 25, suffered the injury when he was hit by a Ranger Suarez pitch while swinging on Thursday. An X-ray and MRI both came back negative but he remained out of the lineup since.

Nimmo has been the Mets’ best position player this season, batting .265/.387/.503 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 513 plate appearances. José Bautista will likely get regular playing time in right field while Nimmo is absent.

