Mets place Brandon Nimmo on DL

SNY reports that Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 16, with a bruised left index finger. First baseman Dominic Smith, who was the 26th man on the roster for Sunday’s game in Williamsport against the Phillies, will remain on the 25-man roster as he takes Nimmo’s spot.
Nimmo, 25, suffered the injury when he was hit by a Ranger Suarez pitch while swinging on Thursday. An X-ray and MRI both came back negative but he remained out of the lineup since.
Nimmo has been the Mets’ best position player this season, batting .265/.387/.503 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 513 plate appearances. José Bautista will likely get regular playing time in right field while Nimmo is absent.
The Braves announced that pitching prospect Bryse Wilson has been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday night’s game against the Pirates. Infielder Ryan Flaherty was designated for assignment and pitcher Chad Bell was outrighted to Gwinnett.
Wilson, 20, was selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. This season, between High-A Florida, Double-A Mississippi, and Gwinnett, the right-hander compiled a 3.27 ERA with 139 strikeouts and 35 walks in 123 2/3 innings. MLB Pipeline rates Wilson as the No. 13 prospect in the Braves’ system.
As the Braves’ Twitter notes, the club will have had three different pitchers appear in a game this season prior to his 21st birthday. The others are Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka. The last team in franchise history to do that was the 1910 Boston Doves, which had Lefty Tyler, Billy Burke, and Chick Evans each pitch prior to his 21st birthday.