Dodgers activate Kenley Jansen from disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers announced on Monday that closer Kenley Jansen has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. Jansen had been out since August 8 due to an irregular heartbeat. After going off of blood thinners, he visited a cardiologist on Monday and was cleared to return to action.

Jansen announced his return himself by entering the clubhouse wearing a shirt that read, “I’m back,” MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports.

Jansen, 30, has racked up 32 saves with a 2.15 ERA and a 61/14 K/BB ratio in 54 1/3 innings this season. The Dodgers went 4-7 while Jansen was absent, and Scott Alexander was the only reliever to record a save in that period of time.

Follow @Baer_Bill