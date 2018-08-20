Chris Archer exits Monday’s start after four innings due to leg discomfort

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pirates starter Chris Archer pitched only four innings on Monday against the Braves due to leg discomfort, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports. Archer’s removal from the game was precautionary. He yielded one run on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts on 76 pitches.

Archer, 29, hasn’t pitched deep in any of his four starts since being traded from the Rays to the Pirates. He went 4 1/3 innings in his Buccos debut, then pitched five innings in his next two starts prior to tonight.

The Pirates gave up Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows, and Shane Baz to acquire Archer from the Rays on July 31. In his four starts as a Pirate, the right-hander has a 4.91 ERA with a 19/7 K/BB ratio in 18 1/3 innings.

An update on Archer’s status should be passed along after Monday’s game or on Tuesday.

