Braves call up prospect Bryse Wilson to debut vs. Pirates

The Braves announced that pitching prospect Bryse Wilson has been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday night’s game against the Pirates. Infielder Ryan Flaherty was designated for assignment and pitcher Chad Bell was outrighted to Gwinnett.

Wilson, 20, was selected by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. This season, between High-A Florida, Double-A Mississippi, and Gwinnett, the right-hander compiled a 3.27 ERA with 139 strikeouts and 35 walks in 123 2/3 innings. MLB Pipeline rates Wilson as the No. 13 prospect in the Braves’ system.

As the Braves’ Twitter notes, the club will have had three different pitchers appear in a game this season prior to his 21st birthday. The others are Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka. The last team in franchise history to do that was the 1910 Boston Doves, which had Lefty Tyler, Billy Burke, and Chick Evans each pitch prior to his 21st birthday.

