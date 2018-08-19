Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Mark Trumbo likely headed back to disabled list

By Bill BaerAug 19, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo will not travel with the team to Toronto and will instead return to Baltimore to have an MRI on his right knee. Trumbo will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list, which will open up a spot for outfielder Adam Jones, who was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday, on the 25-man roster.

Trumbo, 32, has been bothered by his right knee for most of the season. The pain apparently intensified over the weekend. Trumbo had received a platelet-rich plasma injection last Monday.

Despite the ailing knee, Trumbo has posted decent numbers this season, batting .261/.313/.452 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 358 plate appearances. He is under contract with the Orioles for one more year, earning $13.5 million in 2019.

Michael Kopech to make major league debut against Twins on Tuesday

By Bill BaerAug 19, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
The White Sox announced pitching prospect Michael Kopech will be called up from Triple-A Charlotte to make his major league debut on Tuesday against the Twins.

Kopech, 22, was selected by the Red Sox in the first round, 33rd overall, in the 2014 draft. He went to the White Sox along with Yoan Moncada, Víctor Díaz, and Luis Basabe in the Chris Sale trade in December 2016. This season with Charlotte, Kopech compiled a 3.70 ERA with a 170/60 K/BB ratio across 126 1/3 innings.

MLB Pipeline rates Kopech as the No. 2 prospect in Chicago’s system behind outfielder Eloy Jimenez. Kopech is rated No. 13 in all of baseball as well. The only pitchers rated higher are Forrest Whitley, Mackenzie Gore, and Jesús Luzardo.