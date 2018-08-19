Mark Trumbo likely headed back to disabled list

MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo will not travel with the team to Toronto and will instead return to Baltimore to have an MRI on his right knee. Trumbo will likely be placed on the 10-day disabled list, which will open up a spot for outfielder Adam Jones, who was placed on the bereavement list on Thursday, on the 25-man roster.

Trumbo, 32, has been bothered by his right knee for most of the season. The pain apparently intensified over the weekend. Trumbo had received a platelet-rich plasma injection last Monday.

Despite the ailing knee, Trumbo has posted decent numbers this season, batting .261/.313/.452 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 358 plate appearances. He is under contract with the Orioles for one more year, earning $13.5 million in 2019.

