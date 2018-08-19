Justin Verlander earns 200th career win

Astros starter Justin Verlander wasn’t his usual dominant self on Sunday against the Athletics, but he was good enough to get the win. In doing so, he earned the 200th win of his career, becoming the 117th member of the 200-win club.
Verlander went 5 1/3 innings, yielding four runs (all earned) on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts. On the season, Verlander is now 12-8 with a 2.65 ERA and a 223/29 K/BB ratio in 169 2/3 innings. Sunday’s win helped the Astros stave off the surging A’s. The Astros now have a one-game lead in the AL West.
Only two active pitchers have more wins than Verlander: Bartolo Colon (247) and CC Sabathia (244). Zack Greinke will likely be the next member of the 200-win club as he currently has 184 to his name.
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius exited Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays after a collision with Kendrys Morales at first base. Gregorius bruised his left heel and the injury could send him to the 10-day disabled list. Manager Aaron Boone called the bruise “pretty significant,” The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports.
Gregorius hit an RBI single and scored a run in the first inning, his only plate appearance in the Yankees’ 10-2 victory. He is among the most productive shortstops in the game, batting .270/.333/.482 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 508 plate appearances.
The Yankees could move Gleyber Torres over to shortstop if Gregorius indeed goes on the disabled list. Ronald Torreyes could also handle the position.