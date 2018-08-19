Didi Gregorius could go on DL with heel injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius exited Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays after a collision with Kendrys Morales at first base. Gregorius bruised his left heel and the injury could send him to the 10-day disabled list. Manager Aaron Boone called the bruise “pretty significant,” The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports.

Gregorius hit an RBI single and scored a run in the first inning, his only plate appearance in the Yankees’ 10-2 victory. He is among the most productive shortstops in the game, batting .270/.333/.482 with 22 home runs, 74 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 508 plate appearances.

The Yankees could move Gleyber Torres over to shortstop if Gregorius indeed goes on the disabled list. Ronald Torreyes could also handle the position.

