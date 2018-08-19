Cardinals move Luke Weaver to the bullpen

Cardinals right-hander Luke Weaver has been reassigned to the bullpen, manager Mike Shildt announced Sunday. Fellow righty Daniel Poncedeleon will take his spot in the rotation for the time being, though it’s still unclear whether Weaver’s demotion is a permanent one or not.
Still, it’s not the most surprising of moves, especially as the club advances toward a potential playoff berth in October. Weaver, 24, has struggled to find his groove this season after putting up a 6-11 record in 24 starts and a 4.67 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over 125 1/3 innings in 2018. During two of his last three outings in August, he was pulled before the fifth inning, citing mechanical issues with his delivery that may be impacting his fastball location and delivery and having an adverse effect on his results — and those of the team — as well.
Poncedeleon, on the other hand, appears primed to take on more responsibility following an impressive run with the Cardinals this summer. He maintained a sub-3.00 ERA through his first six appearances, issuing four runs, nine walks, and 10 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings. While he hasn’t handled more than one start in the big leagues, his track record in the minors speaks to his ability to get consistent results on the mound: he went 9-3 in 17 starts at Triple-A Memphis with a 2.15 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 10.1 SO/9 across 92 innings. He’s scheduled to cover for Weaver on Tuesday against the Pirates and will presumably continue to pitch out of the rotation for the remaining six weeks of the season.
Update: It’s a bruised left heel, per Newsday’s David Lennon. Gregorius will undergo further tests at Columbia-Presbyterian.
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius made an early departure from Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the first inning. The team has yet to disclose the full extent of the injury, but it’s clear they weren’t about to take any chances with the infielder, especially as Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge have seen reduced playing time with various injuries over the last month and Austin Romine barely avoided the concussion DL after a close call on a foul tip during Saturday’s game.
Gregorius suffered the injury while running out an infield single in the first inning. Kendrys Morales attempted to field a throw from Devon Travis, but attempted to dive off the bag to snare the ball and inadvertently made contact with Gregorius as he crossed first base. Gregorius was unable to get up immediately after the collision and was attended to by a team trainer before standing and limping back toward the base. While he was cleared to resume his post at short at the top of the second inning, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone lifted him in the third as a precautionary move.
Entering Saturday’s game, Gregorius slashed .268/.332/.481 with 22 home runs and an .813 OPS through 507 PA. He was replaced in the lineup by Ronald Torreyes, who hit consecutive singles in his first two at-bats of the afternoon and covered second base while Gleyber Torres shifted over to short. Backed by Greg Bird‘s tremendous grand slam and a pair of RBI singles from Gregorius and Miguel Andujar, the Yankees currently lead the Blue Jays 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth.