Red Sox place Chris Sale on disabled list

By Ashley VarelaAug 18, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale is headed back to the 10-day disabled list, per an official announcement on Saturday. It appears Sale is still suffering from a bout of shoulder inflammation and will require a longer recovery period than initially expected. He was activated from the DL just last Sunday and pitched one start against the Orioles, after which the Red Sox had some concerns about sending him out for another start against the Rays this weekend. Though the team has not named a replacement starter for Sunday’s series finale, MLB.com’s Ian Browne speculates that Rick Porcello could get the nod in Sale’s place.

Sale, 29, looked sharp during his first outing off the disabled list, fanning 12 of 16 batters across five innings of one-hit ball and paving the way for Boston’s 4-1 win against Baltimore. It’s not clear exactly what aggravated the lefty’s condition this time around, nor how long the club expects to be without him, but the move is retroactive to Wednesday and it’s possible that he’ll be ready to handle another start by next Saturday, when the Red Sox are scheduled for a rematch against the Rays in Tampa Bay. Sale has posted exceptional numbers when healthy, decorating his seventh consecutive All-Star campaign with a 12-4 record in 23 starts and an NL-best 1.97 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and league-best 13.5 SO/9 through 146 innings.

In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. This will be the 30-year-old’s third stint in the majors this season. He’s looked even steadier at the major-league level than he did in Triple-A, with a cumulative 2.59 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through his first 24 1/3 innings in 2018.

Kolten Wong exits game with elbow contusion

By Ashley VarelaAug 18, 2018, 9:18 PM EDT
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong was pulled from Saturday’s game against the Brewers after sustaining a right elbow contusion, according to a team announcement. The full extent of the injury has not been revealed, nor is it clear when Wong might return to the lineup, though he’s presumed to be day-to-day for the time being.

Wong suffered the injury in the third inning. He reached base on a line drive single to right field, his first of the evening, and was accidentally struck on the elbow when Wade Miley made an errant throw to Jesus Aguilar on a pickoff attempt. The 27-year-old second baseman has already seen his season shortened by injuries after sustaining a right thigh contusion and, more recently, dealing with a bout of chronic inflammation in his left knee. He entered Saturday’s contest batting .238/.323/.388 on the year with eight home runs, and a .711 OPS through 330 PA.

Following the incident, Wong was replaced on the field by Greg Garcia at the top of the fourth inning. The Cardinals currently lead the Brewers 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth.