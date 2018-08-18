Nationals place Jeremy Hellickson on disabled list with a sprained wrist

Nationals right-hander Jeremy Hellickson has been assigned to the 10-day disabled list after spraining his right wrist during a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday. The assignment is retroactive to August 15, though it’s not yet certain that Hellickson will be able to resume his role in the rotation after the minimum 10 days.
The 31-year-old righty was through 4 1/3 innings during Wednesday’s start when he threw a wild pitch behind the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina in the bottom of the fifth. He sprinted to cover home plate just as Harrison Bader took off from third base, and the two collided at the plate as Spencer Kieboom‘s throw home sailed over Hellickson’s head. He tumbled to the ground and rolled over his right wrist, then was forced to make a prompt exit from the field after feeling considerable soreness in his right hand.
While the X-rays returned negative, it makes sense for the Nationals to shelve Hellickson for the time being. In a best case scenario, he should miss only one turn through the rotation, provided that he’s able to work back up to full strength in the next week or so. The veteran righty is 5-3 in 18 starts this year with a 3.57 ERA, 1.9 BB/9 and 6.5 SO/9 across 88 1/3 innings. This will be his second official stint on the DL after missing nearly a month due to a right hamstring strain back in June.
In a corresponding move, fellow right-hander Jefry Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will fill in for Hellickson during Saturday’s set against the Marlins. Rodriguez, 25, has yet to get comfortable on the major league stage: entering Saturday, the rookie owns a 5.84 ERA, 4.7 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 24 2/3 innings.
Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale is headed back to the 10-day disabled list, per an official announcement on Saturday. It appears Sale is still suffering from a bout of shoulder inflammation and will require a longer recovery period than initially expected. He was activated from the DL just last Sunday and pitched one start against the Orioles, after which the Red Sox had some concerns about sending him out for another start against the Rays this weekend. Though the team has not named a replacement starter for Sunday’s series finale, MLB.com’s Ian Browne speculates that Rick Porcello could get the nod in Sale’s place.
Sale, 29, looked sharp during his first outing off the disabled list, fanning 12 of 16 batters across five innings of one-hit ball and paving the way for Boston’s 4-1 win against Baltimore. It’s not clear exactly what aggravated the lefty’s condition this time around, nor how long the club expects to be without him, but the move is retroactive to Wednesday and it’s possible that he’ll be ready to handle another start by next Saturday, when the Red Sox are scheduled for a rematch against the Rays in Tampa Bay. Sale has posted exceptional numbers when healthy, decorating his seventh consecutive All-Star campaign with a 12-4 record in 23 starts and an NL-best 1.97 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and league-best 13.5 SO/9 through 146 innings.
In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. This will be the 30-year-old’s third stint in the majors this season. He’s looked even steadier at the major-league level than he did in Triple-A, with a cumulative 2.59 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through his first 24 1/3 innings in 2018.