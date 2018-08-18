Giants activate Hunter Strickland

Giants reliever Hunter Strickland has been activated from the 60-day disabled list, the club announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, third baseman Pablo Sandoval was shifted to the 60-day disabled list, where he’ll remain for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his right hamstring. Right-handed reliever Dereck Rodriguez has also been placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a hamstring strain during Tuesday’s brawl against the Dodgers.
Strickland, 29, had been shelved with a fractured right hand since mid-June. The right-hander sustained the injury after punching a door and underwent surgery to repair the fifth metacarpal in his pitching hand. He only missed the minimum after making a speedy recovery, however, and finished his recent rehab stint with 5 2/3 innings of two-run, 10-strikeout ball for the Giants’ rookie, High-A and Triple-A affiliates.
Prior to the incident, Strickland logged 13 saves in 28 opportunities with a 2.84 ERA, 3.7 BB/9 and 8.2 SO/9 in 34 appearances. According to comments from club skipper Bruce Bochy, the Giants don’t plan on wasting any time before deploying their former closer, but will make him available in high-leverage situations as soon as possible. It’s worth noting, too, that the team still has a viable closer in lefty reliever Will Smith, who picked up 10 saves and engineered a 3.10 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 12.8 SO/9 in 20 1/3 innings since Strickland landed on the DL this summer.
Marlins right-hander José Ureña is planning to appeal his six-game suspension, the pitcher revealed Friday. Ureña was both suspended and fined after intentionally throwing at and hitting Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña with a 97.5-MPH fastball in the first inning of Wednesday’s 5-2 loss. The suspension won’t take effect until his appeal is heard and ruled on, and club manager Don Mattingly said he might still use the righty in Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals.
Bill has a full breakdown of the incident, along with a compelling case for making an example out of the 26-year-old in order to deter other pitchers from taking similarly violent measures in the future and perpetuating an irresponsible culture of revenge. While addressing the press on Friday, Ureña again insisted that the hit by pitch was unintentional, then followed up the non-apology with this statement (per MLB.com’s Kyle Melnick):
When people know me, the people know,” Ureña said. “I [am] competitive when I get out there. You feel like you go face somebody, be aggressive. Sometimes, you see people make comments when they don’t know [you].
According to Melnick, the right-hander currently leads all National League hurlers with 11 HBP in 2018. Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels holds the season record, with 15, followed by the Royals’ Jakob Junis (13), White Sox’ Lucas Giolito (13), and Astros’ Charlie Morton (12).
Acuña, meanwhile, was cleared to play on both Thursday and Friday after the CT scans on his left elbow came back clean and his X-rays returned negative. A quick return to full health doesn’t excuse Ureña’s actions, of course, and it’ll be interesting to see how the teams handle the aftermath of the hit by pitch when they face off against each other again on Thursday. It’s still possible that Ureña sustains his appeal through Wednesday, allowing him to pitch against the Nationals on Sunday or the Yankees on Tuesday or Wednesday, then drops the appeal in order to avoid next weekend’s series against the Braves.