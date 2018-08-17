Red Sox place Rafael Devers back on the disabled list with a bum hamstring

The Red Sox just got third baseman Rafael Devers back from the disabled list last week. Now he’s going back on, retroactive to yesterday, with a left hamstring strain.

It’s the same injury that put him on the shelf before, and he apparently aggravated it. In fact, it’s his third trip to the disabled list over the last five weeks. How much time he’ll miss this time around isn’t known. In the meantime, Eduardo Nunez should see the bulk of the starts at the hot corner.

Devers is hitting .242/.298/.422 with 16 homers and 55 RBI on the year.

