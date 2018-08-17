Joey Votto placed on the disabled list

The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to August 16, with a right lower leg contusion.

Votto has dealt with lingering soreness in the leg as a result of a hit by a Ryan Madson pitch back on August 4, causing him to miss some games and be pulled early in others. It’s unclear at this point whether he’ll be on the DL longer than the ten days required.

Votto is hitting .284/.422/.419 with nine homers an 55 RBI on the year. He leads the league on OBP and walks, but otherwise it’s been a down season for him. This doesn’t help matters.

