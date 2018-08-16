Padres release Phil Hughes

The Padres have released right-hander Phil Hughes. He was recently designated for assignment.
Hughes was traded from the Twins to the Padres at the end of May in a deal that was, essentially, the Padres acquiring a Competitive Balance pick and agreeing to pick up half of Hughes outstanding salary, which is $13.2 million in 2019. The Padres used him for 16 relief appearances but he was terrible, posting a 6.10 ERA.
The 32-year-old is a 12-year veteran. Given that he’ll basically be free to anyone who wants him, it’s not unreasonable to think he’ll get a non-roster invite to someone’s spring training next year, but it could very well be the end for him as well.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Traffic-weary baseball fans could someday travel to and from Dodger Stadium on a public transportation system underneath Los Angeles – if Elon Musk’s latest bold plan comes to fruition.
The billionaire’s Boring Company tweeted Wednesday a proposal for autonomous, zero-emissions electric sleds that would run through a tunnel between the stadium and a location in the city’s Hollywood area.
The company says the so-called Dugout Loop system would be privately funded and not require tax money.
Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that it’s exciting to see innovative ideas aimed at reducing traffic on LA roads.
A proposal to build a gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium was announced in April.
Musk is currently building a test tunnel from his SpaceX rocket plant to a point near Los Angeles International Airport.