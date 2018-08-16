José Ureña fined and suspended six games for throwing at Ronald Acuña

Major League Baseball announced that Marlins starter José Ureña has been fined and suspended six games for throwing at Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña at the start of Wednesday night’s game in Atlanta. Ureña threw a 97.5 MPH fastball that hit Acuña on the left elbow. Acuña initially stayed in the game but exited before the start of the second inning.

Braves first base coach Eric Young, Sr. was also suspended one game and will serve that tonight when the Braves play the Rockies.

As I wrote yesterday, MLB needed to make an example out of Ureña. The Marlins will simply push back his next scheduled start by one day and it will be like he was never suspended at all. In fact, when all is said and done, Yasiel Puig will have done more time for pushing Nick Hundley than Ureña for throwing a weapon 97.5 MPH at Acuña. As long as pitchers don’t miss any legitimate time, this type of “revenge” will continue. Acuña’s only crime was playing the game of baseball well.

Follow @Baer_Bill