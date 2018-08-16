Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Brandon Nimmo has reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances

By Bill BaerAug 16, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
After singling in the second inning of the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has reached base safely in 10 consecutive plate appearances. He reached base in all six plate appearances on Wednesday versus the Orioles, going 5-for-5 with two singles, two doubles, a triple, and a hit-by-pitch. Nimmo also reached base in his final three plate appearances on Tuesday against the Orioles, drawing a walk along with a single and a triple.

The record for consecutive plate appearances reaching base is 17, held by Earl Averill, Jr. (1962, Angels) and Piggy Ward (1893, Orioles/Reds).

Likely due to the Mets irrelevance this season, Nimmo has flown under the radar. After Thursday’s single, he’s hitting .265/.388/.504 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI, 65 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 412 plate appearances. Nimmo is by far the Mets’ best position player, accuring 3.3 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. Todd Frazier and Michael Conforto are far behind at 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.

Update (5:00 PM ET): Nimmo got jammed when he grounded out to end the top of the third inning and left the game. Jose Bautista took his place in left field.

Padres release Phil Hughes

By Craig CalcaterraAug 16, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
The Padres have released right-hander Phil Hughes. He was recently designated for assignment.

Hughes was traded from the Twins to the Padres at the end of May in a deal that was, essentially, the Padres acquiring a Competitive Balance pick and agreeing to pick up half of Hughes outstanding salary, which is $13.2 million in 2019. The Padres used him for 16 relief appearances but he was terrible, posting a 6.10 ERA.

The 32-year-old is a 12-year veteran. Given that he’ll basically be free to anyone who wants him, it’s not unreasonable to think he’ll get a non-roster invite to someone’s spring training next year, but it could very well be the end for him as well.