Brandon Nimmo has reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances

After singling in the second inning of the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has reached base safely in 10 consecutive plate appearances. He reached base in all six plate appearances on Wednesday versus the Orioles, going 5-for-5 with two singles, two doubles, a triple, and a hit-by-pitch. Nimmo also reached base in his final three plate appearances on Tuesday against the Orioles, drawing a walk along with a single and a triple.

The record for consecutive plate appearances reaching base is 17, held by Earl Averill, Jr. (1962, Angels) and Piggy Ward (1893, Orioles/Reds).

Likely due to the Mets irrelevance this season, Nimmo has flown under the radar. After Thursday’s single, he’s hitting .265/.388/.504 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI, 65 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 412 plate appearances. Nimmo is by far the Mets’ best position player, accuring 3.3 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. Todd Frazier and Michael Conforto are far behind at 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.

Update (5:00 PM ET): Nimmo got jammed when he grounded out to end the top of the third inning and left the game. Jose Bautista took his place in left field.

Follow @Baer_Bill