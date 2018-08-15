Víctor Martínez will likely retire after this season

The Tigers rallied for two in the ninthinnings, thanks in part to a pinch-hit single by Víctor Martínez, but fell just short, ultimately losing Wednesday’s contest 6-5 to the White Sox. Martínez is now hitting a lackluster .244/.294/.331 with six home runs and 39 RBI in 402 plate appearances this season.

Martínez, who will turn 40 years old in December and will be a free agent, was asked after the game about playing beyond this season. Martínez said, via FOX Sports Detroit, “I’m pretty sure this is going to be it. Like I said, I’m just enjoying these last six weeks and finally go home.”

Martínez has spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Indians, Red Sox, and Tigers. He has a career batting line of .295/.360/.455 with 243 home runs and 1,163 RBI in 8,059 trips to the plate. He made the All-Star team five times and won the Silver Slugger Award twice. Though Martínez never reached the World Series, he played in three ALCS Game 6’s and one Game 7.

