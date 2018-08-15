Víctor Martínez will likely retire after this season

The Tigers rallied for two in the ninthinnings, thanks in part to a pinch-hit single by Víctor Martínez, but fell just short, ultimately losing Wednesday’s contest 6-5 to the White Sox. Martínez is now hitting a lackluster .244/.294/.331 with six home runs and 39 RBI in 402 plate appearances this season.
Martínez, who will turn 40 years old in December and will be a free agent, was asked after the game about playing beyond this season. Martínez said, via FOX Sports Detroit, “I’m pretty sure this is going to be it. Like I said, I’m just enjoying these last six weeks and finally go home.”
Martínez has spent parts of 16 seasons in the majors with the Indians, Red Sox, and Tigers. He has a career batting line of .295/.360/.455 with 243 home runs and 1,163 RBI in 8,059 trips to the plate. He made the All-Star team five times and won the Silver Slugger Award twice. Though Martínez never reached the World Series, he played in three ALCS Game 6’s and one Game 7.
When Aaron Judge was hit by a Jakob Junis fastball in late July, suffering a broken right wrist, the expectation was that he would miss three weeks. He will be out a little longer than expected, as he received a cortisone injection on Wednesday, GM Brian Cashman told WFAN.
Cashman said, “We repeated an MRI the other day to get a status. Normally, we underpromise/overperform where we give an extended round. We thought maybe three weeks would cover it. But it’s going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe. We’ve repeated the MRI just to be certain that there’s nothing new or nothing missed. Everything is as expected. They gave him a cortisone shot to alleviate the pain. So, he was down yesterday. Today, depending on how he feels, he could start potentially progressing.”
Judge, 26, was in the midst of another tremendous season, batting .285/.398/.548 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances. The Yankees went 65-36 (.644) before Judge was injured but have gone 10-8 (.555) since. Giancarlo Stanton, Shane Robinson, and Neil Walker have handled right field in Judge’s absence.