Mariners place James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list

Mariners starter James Paxton was forced out of last night’s start against the Athletics after being hit by a Jed Lowrie line drive on his pitching arm after retiring only one batter (and after giving up a leadoff homer).

X-rays came back negative and after the game it was said he was day-to-day, but now it seems he is day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day. The M’s have put him on the, yep, 10-day disabled list.

Taking his place on the roster is Christian Bergman, 30, is in his 2nd stint with the Mariners this season, one in May and one in July. He’s 0–1 in those, having given up five earned runs in 11.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

At the moment the M’s think Paxton might only miss one start, so don’t expect him to be gone for long.

Follow @craigcalcaterra