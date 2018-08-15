Mark Brown/Getty Images

José Ureña drills Ronald Acuña, Marlins’ and Braves’ benches clear

By Bill Baer Aug 15, 2018
Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has been on a tear lately, homering in five consecutive games and in seven of his last eight. His last three games, all against the Marlins, have featured a leadoff home run.

Understandably, Marlins starter José Ureña was not eager to face Acuña leading off Wednesday night’s game. However, Ureña got around facing Acuña by drilling him in the left elbow with a first-pitch, 97.5 MPH fastball. The benches emptied. No punches were thrown, but there was a lot of yelling.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was thrown out after yelling at the umpires because Ureña was not immediately ejected. The umpires conferred and later decided to eject him before play resumed. They then issued warnings to both teams.

Ureña will almost certainly be fined and suspended by Major League Baseball. And he should be.

Update (8:17 PM ET): Acuña exited after warming up prior to the start of the top of the second inning. Adam Duvall came in to replace Acuña in left field.

Ronald Acuña’s CT scan comes back clean

By Craig Calcaterra Aug 16, 2018
The Braves announced late this morning that the CT scan on Ronald Acuña’s left elbow came back clear and he is considered day-to-day.

As you have all heard by now, Acuña was pulled from Wednesday night’s game against the Marlins after taking a Jose Urena pitch off his elbow in the bottom of the first inning in what was quite obviously an intentional plunking. Acuña  only suffered a bruise and some swelling. He missed all but that at bat of last night’s game and will likely sit out tonight’s game against the Rockies. It is expected that he’ll be back in action this weekend, however.

Acuña is batting .358/.425/.821 with 12 home runs, 24 RBI, and 25 runs scored over his last 25 games.

 