José Ureña drills Ronald Acuña, Marlins’ and Braves’ benches clear

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña has been on a tear lately, homering in five consecutive games and in seven of his last eight. His last three games, all against the Marlins, have featured a leadoff home run.
Understandably, Marlins starter José Ureña was not eager to face Acuña leading off Wednesday night’s game. However, Ureña got around facing Acuña by drilling him in the left elbow with a first-pitch, 97.5 MPH fastball. The benches emptied. No punches were thrown, but there was a lot of yelling.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was thrown out after yelling at the umpires because Ureña was not immediately ejected. The umpires conferred and later decided to eject him before play resumed. They then issued warnings to both teams.
Ureña will almost certainly be fined and suspended by Major League Baseball. And he should be.
Update (8:17 PM ET): Acuña exited after warming up prior to the start of the top of the second inning. Adam Duvall came in to replace Acuña in left field.
When Aaron Judge was hit by a Jakob Junis fastball in late July, suffering a broken right wrist, the expectation was that he would miss three weeks. He will be out a little longer than expected, as he received a cortisone injection on Wednesday, GM Brian Cashman told WFAN.
Cashman said, “We repeated an MRI the other day to get a status. Normally, we underpromise/overperform where we give an extended round. We thought maybe three weeks would cover it. But it’s going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe. We’ve repeated the MRI just to be certain that there’s nothing new or nothing missed. Everything is as expected. They gave him a cortisone shot to alleviate the pain. So, he was down yesterday. Today, depending on how he feels, he could start potentially progressing.”
Judge, 26, was in the midst of another tremendous season, batting .285/.398/.548 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances. The Yankees went 65-36 (.644) before Judge was injured but have gone 10-8 (.555) since. Giancarlo Stanton, Shane Robinson, and Neil Walker have handled right field in Judge’s absence.