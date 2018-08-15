Joe West moves into second place on the all time games-umpired list

Last night everyone’s favorite umpire, Joe West, worked his 5,163rd game. That, according to the Major League Baseball Umpires Association, tied him at second place on the all-time list for most games worked. Bruce Foremming worked that many as well. Tonight West will be on the field again and will take sole possession of second place.
As long as his health and desire holds up — and depending on the number off off-days he gets — he seems poised to break the all-time record really early in the 2020 season. That record is 5,369, help by Bill Klem. Kelm — known as “the Old Arbitrator,” who made the Hall of Fame in 1953 — has held that record since he retired following the 1941 season.
A lot of people have strong opinions about Joe West and I think it’s fair to say those opinions are well-earned. No one, however, can say that the guy didn’t show up for work, and that’s not nothing in this world.
Aaron Cox, until recently a minor leaguer in the Angels’ system, and the brother-in-law of Angels star Mike Trout, has died at the age of 24. The circumstances of Cox’s death are not known. Trout, who was married to Cox’s sister, Jessica, has left the Angels to be with his family and will likely miss the next couple of games.
Cox, like Trout, was a star at Millville High School in New Jersey. He was a few years behind Trout and went on to play at Division II Gannon University, where he pitched a no-hitter. He was drafted by the Angels in the 19th round of the 2015 draft and pitched for three seasons as a reliever in the lower rungs of the Angels system. This season he pitched 11 games for high-A Inland Empire but had recently retired. He had missed the entire 2017 season after being hit in the eye by a line drive during spring training and then getting a 50-game suspension for unauthorized use of a stimulant.
The Angels just released a statement from the Trout and Cox families:
Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being. Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family and a passionate dedication and commitment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we each shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families. We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and channeling time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph.