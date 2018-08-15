Cubs acquire Terrance Gore from the Royals

The Chicago Cubs have acquired outfielder Terrance Gore from the Royals for cash considerations.
Gore has not played in the big leagues at all this season and only has 49 games and 14 plate appearances to his credit at the big league level over four seasons. Still, in that time, he has stolen 21 bases as a pinch-runner extraordinaire. That has extended into the postseason too, as he has four stolen bases in postseason play despite never having had a postseason plate appearance.
Figure the Cubs want some instant speed themselves, at the very least for September, when active rosters expand to 40-men. If he proves valuable then, and if the Cubs can find room for him, he’d be a useful playoff weapon as well.
Mariners starter James Paxton was forced out of last night’s start against the Athletics after being hit by a Jed Lowrie line drive on his pitching arm after retiring only one batter (and after giving up a leadoff homer).
X-rays came back negative and after the game it was said he was day-to-day, but now it seems he is day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day-to-day. The M’s have put him on the, yep, 10-day disabled list.
Taking his place on the roster is Christian Bergman, 30, is in his 2nd stint with the Mariners this season, one in May and one in July. He’s 0–1 in those, having given up five earned runs in 11.1 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
At the moment the M’s think Paxton might only miss one start, so don’t expect him to be gone for long.