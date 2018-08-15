Cubs acquire Terrance Gore from Royals

The Chicago Cubs have acquired outfielder Terrance Gore from the Royals for cash considerations.
Gore has not played in the big leagues at all this season and only has 49 games and 14 plate appearances to his credit at the big league level over four seasons. Still, in that time, he has stolen 21 bases as a pinch-runner extraordinaire. That has extended into the postseason too, as he has four stolen bases in postseason play despite never having had a postseason plate appearance.
Figure the Cubs want some instant speed themselves, at the very least for September, when active rosters expand to 40-men. If he proves valuable then, and if the Cubs can find room for him, he’d be a useful playoff weapon as well.
Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré is dealing with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, marking the third time this season the 39-year-old has dealt with a hamstring issue. The injuries are weighing on Beltré, who sounds like he is mulling retirement.
Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports that Beltré said, “It brings the question of is this going to keep happening more often? Is it worth it to fight back? Is it a sign that it’s getting closer to time to say good-bye to you guys?”
In 358 plate appearances this season, Beltré has hit .278/.335/.394 with seven home runs and 41 RBI. His .729 OPS would be his lowest since 2009, when he put up a .683 OPS with the Mariners. Beltré is a free agent after the season and turns 40 years old in April. It wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to call it quits after this season. If he does hang ’em up, Beltré will be — in this writer’s humble opinion — a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible five years from retirement.